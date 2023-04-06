Annunciation 2023: holiday traditions and what is strictly forbidden to do

The Annunciation is celebrated 9 months before Christmas. On this day, the Virgin Mary found out her pregnancy. In 2023, Catholics celebrated the Annunciation on March 25, and Orthodox Christians on April 7.

The Annunciation is described in the Gospel of Luke. On this day, the archangel Gabriel came to the Virgin Mary, who led a very humble life. The angel told Mary that she was destined to give birth to the Son of God, who would atone for human sins and save humanity. Mary, even though she was married, did not share a bed with her husband, so she asked in surprise how she could become pregnant. The angel answered that the conception would be immaculate from the Holy Spirit. Mary accepted her destiny and became pregnant.

Customs and traditions

On this day, solemn liturgies are held in churches in blue clothes. After the liturgies, white doves are released into the sky, symbolizing the Holy Spirit. It is believed that on this holiday the heavens open and God hears all requests. On this day, people gather around a festive table with lean dishes, including fish and seafood.

In addition, on the Annunciation, salt is blessed, which is then added to dishes.

Believers prepare for this holiday by cleaning their homes, washing their clothes, and throwing away old things. In the days of Kievan Rus, the Annunciation was considered the day of the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new cycle of life.

What can not be done on the Annunciation

On this day, you can't do any physical labor, cleaning, washing, sewing, or gardening. It is also forbidden to tell fortunes and swear.

There is a proverb on this day: "The bird doesn't make a nest, the girl doesn't weave a braid," meaning that work will be inefficient and empty.

