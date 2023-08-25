Bimetallic and cast iron batteries: which heated device to choose

When it comes to heating systems, the most popular options are bimetallic and cast iron radiators. UaPortal has prepared a list of their advantages and disadvantages so that you can compare these radiators and determine which one is best suited to your needs.

Features of the two devices

Bimetallic heaters are usually made of steel and aluminium to ensure efficient heat transfer. Cast iron radiators, on the other hand, are known for their durability and ability to retain heat for longer.

Heat transfer

Bimetallic radiators have a higher heat transfer than cast iron radiators. This means that you can heat your home faster and more efficiently with this appliance. If you are looking for a heating system that will heat a room in a short period, these bimetallic batteries may be the best option.

Maintenance and durability

Bimetallic heaters are generally easier to maintain and have a longer lifespan than cast iron heaters.

Cast iron radiators are prone to rust and corrosion over time, which can affect their efficiency and durability. Bimetallic batteries are more resistant, making them a more reliable option in the long run.

Design



In terms of aesthetics, cast iron heaters are often preferred for their classic and vintage look. They can add a touch of elegance and charm to any room. In contrast, bimetallic batteries have a more modern and sleek design. They are often more compact and can be easily integrated into different interior styles. The choice between them depends on personal preferences and the overall aesthetics that a person wants to achieve in their home.

