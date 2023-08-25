Running on the street or in the gym: which is better for training

If you can't decide whether it's better to run outside or on a treadmill, don't worry. UAportal has compared the two types of training for you to make an informed decision.

Running on the street

Running outside provides an incredible opportunity to enjoy nature and explore different routes. The change of scenery may make it easier for you to exercise psychologically. In addition, running outside improves your balance and coordination as you have to move over uneven surfaces and different terrain. This is why it can be more demanding for your joints due to the harder surface and potentially uneven terrain. If you have problems with this or are prone to injury, then the treadmill is a safer option.

Training on a treadmill

On the other hand, treadmill training is more convenient. You can run at any time, regardless of the weather conditions, and you can adjust the speed and incline to suit your fitness level and goals. Working out on a treadmill is especially beneficial for beginners or those recovering from injuries, as it provides a controlled environment with a cushioned surface that reduces stress on the joints.

Additionally, many treadmills come with features such as heart rate monitors and preset workout sets to help you track your progress and achieve your fitness goals.

Calorie burning and cardiovascular benefits

Running outside and training on a treadmill can be equally effective. The key factor is the intensity of the workout, not the specific conditions. Regardless of where and how you run, you can get the results you want if you force yourself to maintain a challenging pace.

