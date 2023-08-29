Automatic or manual: what is better and more efficient for driving

If you want to buy a car but don't know whether to choose a manual or automatic transmission, don't worry. UaPortal has explained the advantages and disadvantages of both options so that you can make an informed decision.

Shifting gears

An automatic transmission is convenient and easy to use. Thanks to its ability to shift gears on its own, manual adjustments are minimised, making driving in traffic or on long journeys much more comfortable than with a manual.

On the other hand, a manual transmission allows for more control and customisation. It gives drivers the ability to manually engage the gears, allowing them to optimise performance based on individual preferences.

Maintenance

In terms of maintenance, an automatic transmission requires less attention. It is designed to be self-sufficient, with built-in mechanisms that ensure smooth shifting and reduce wear and tear. However, when problems do arise, repairing an automatic transmission can be more difficult and expensive, as it often requires specialist knowledge and equipment.

A manual transmission, on the other hand, is easier to maintain and repair. Regular inspections and periodic adjustments can keep it in optimal condition, and repairs are usually easier and more cost-effective.

Saving fuel

Modern car models with automatic transmissions are often more fuel-efficient than manual transmissions. Advanced technology and intelligent gear selection algorithms contribute to smoother shifting and better economy.

On the other hand, manual transmissions can deliver better fuel economy in the hands of experienced drivers who can optimise shifts for driving conditions and individual driving style.

Performance

The automatic transmission provides smooth shifting, accelerating and decelerating the vehicle evenly. This is especially useful in stop-start driving or when driving in mountainous terrain. However, some motorists argue that a manual transmission provides precise control and a deeper connection to the car, due to the manual shifting.

