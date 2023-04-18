Vinegar and citric acid: effective methods of cleaning soot from a pan

Before cleaning the pan, you need to determine what material it is made of - acid is not used for enamel, salt - is for stainless steel and soda - is for aluminum.

UaPortal has collected effective and cheap pan cleaners.

Soda and vinegar

You can clean any pans with baking soda and vinegar, except for aluminum pans without a non-stick coating or enamel. Dilute water and 9% vinegar in a ratio of 1:1 and bring to a boil, turn off the heat, add 2 teaspoons of soda, apply to the pan, and leave for 20-30 minutes.

The scum will soften and wipe off easily.

Household soap

Suitable for very dirty pans. Take a large pan of water and put the dirty one in it. Put on fire and bring to a boil. Grate dish soap and prepare 1 cup of silicate glue and ⅓ of a package of baking soda. Add all this to boiling water. The boiling time is up to an hour, depending on the impurities. Turn off the pan, wait for it to cool, and wash under water.

Salt

Cleans cauldrons, cast iron pans, and enameled vessels well.

Cleaning from the outside:

Pour ⅓ of a packet of salt into the bottom of the pan and scrub well with a paper towel dipped in dishwashing liquid. Rinse the pan under water.

Cleaning inside:

Boil the salt solution (5-6 tablespoons of salt per 1 liter of water) for 30-40 minutes.

Vinegar

Remember that vinegar is not suitable for enamel pans.

So, for cleaning, take 9% vinegar, wet a cloth with it well, wrap the pot and wait 2-3 hours. Then wash the pan. It is better to work in a mask if you are allergic.

Citric acid

Remember, citric acid is not suitable for enamel products.

Boil water in a saucepan and add 2 tbsp. l of citric acid;

Boil the solution for 15-20 minutes. Then wash the pan under water.

