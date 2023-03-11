Astrologers told what the stars are preparing this weekend

UAPortal has prepared a horoscope for three zodiac signs based on the conjunction of the planets and their retrograde warning for 11-12 March. Read on to find out the forecast for your sign!

Aquarius

As Venus is in Aquarius, you can expect to experience an increase in confidence and self-awareness this weekend. You may find yourself more focused on taking risks and facing challenges with determination and courage, leading to great opportunities for personal growth.

Libra

Mercury in Libra gives you the opportunity to expand your knowledge base by acquiring new skills or revising old ones. Use this burst of energy to explore new interests and broaden your horizons. This could be the key to unlocking your potential!

Virgo

Saturn in Virgo offers you the opportunity to reflect over the coming days. Spend some time thinking about what is most important to you and then make a plan of action to achieve those goals. If things don't go as planned, take comfort in the fact that everything happens for a reason. Use any setbacks as fuel for further growth!

