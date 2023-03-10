Astrologers named the most lucky zodiac signs this weekend

UAportal has prepared a horoscope with the most lucky zodiac signs for this weekend, 11-12 March. Mars in Gemini, Uranus in Leo, and Pluto in Sagittarius will have an impact on the lives of three signs.

Gemini

When Mars moves into Gemini, those born under this sign will have a great chance of success in both their personal and professional lives. The planet of ambition and energy boosts your confidence and determination, allowing you to take risks that can pay off big. Whether it's work opportunities or relationships, now is the time to go after what you want.

Leo

With Uranus in Leo, those born under this sign may receive unexpected good news or even an exciting opportunity. Don't be afraid to take risks, as Uranus is all about taking chances and bold steps. You may also feel extremely creative or inspired - be sure to take advantage of this!

Sagittarius

Pluto is now in Sagittarius, which means that people born under this sign will experience many positive changes in the coming days. This powerful planet can bring profound transformations, as well as progress and renewal - welcome these opportunities with open arms! Your intuition may also be heightened during this period - trust it when making decisions.

