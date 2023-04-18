Archaeologists found an 11th-century winery in Italy: what makes it unique

While excavating the ruins of the Villa Quintilius near Rome, archaeologists found a large imperial winery from the time of ancient Rome. According to archaeologists, the winery was built in the 2nd century AD.

Villa Quintilius is located on an area of up to 24 hectares. It is located on the Appian Way, southeast of Rome. The villa was home to a theater, a chariot racing arena, and a luxurious marble bath complex.

The villa became even more interesting after a huge luxury winery was found on its territory.

What the winery looked like

On the territory of the winery there were luxurious dining rooms with fountains in which wine flowed instead of water. In addition, there were marble platforms where slaves trampled on fresh fruit.

The winery was located in a place where extremely wealthy people lived.

"The Villa Quintilius was an amazing mini-city, complete with a luxurious winery for the emperor himself to indulge his Bacchanalian tendencies," said archaeologist Dr. Emlyn Dodd and expert on ancient wine production.

