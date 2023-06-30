Affleck, Lovato and more: 5 stars who have overcome alcohol or drug addiction

There are celebrities in the world of music and entertainment who have fought addiction and emerged victorious. Their stories serve as a source of inspiration and resilience, demonstrating that recovery is possible. UAportal has prepared an overview of the stories of five stars to shed light on their triumphs.

Elton John

Sir Elton John, an English singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer, is an undisputed legend in the music industry. However, behind his brilliant career, Elton John, like many other celebrities, struggled with addiction. For almost a decade, he used alcohol and cocaine to overcome his shyness offstage.

After realising the harmfulness of his path, Elton John sought treatment in 1990. Having overcome his initial fears, he devoted all his remaining energy to recovery. Upon leaving the treatment facility, he described the experience as a rebirth, stressing the importance of living one day at a time.

Keith Richards

As the frontman of the Rolling Stones, Keith Richards left an indelible mark on the music scene. However, his fame has also made him one of the celebrities associated with drug addiction. In London, he faced legal repercussions when authorities found him in possession of heroin, marijuana, and Mandrax pills.

Later, in Toronto, he faced additional problems for possession of heroin and cocaine. Determined to make a change, Richards went through treatment and probation to overcome his addiction.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, known for her singing, songwriting and acting career, achieved rapid success after appearing in Disney's Camp Rock. Alongside her rise to fame, Lovato has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. In 2010, she entered rehab to get rid of these addictions and address related mental health issues.

After facing a setback due to an overdose in 2018, Lovato re-entered treatment, emphasising the chronic nature of addiction and the importance of ongoing therapy and commitment to sobriety. Her journey mirrors the experience of many addiction survivors, where relapse is part of the process but can be managed by adjusting treatment plans.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, a prominent American actor, director, screenwriter and producer, has received critical acclaim and praise throughout his career. Despite his success, Affleck faced a difficult struggle with alcohol addiction.

He went to rehab multiple times and experienced relapses. However, his determination and resilience shone through as he continued to fight for his sobriety. Affleck still cares about his well-being and emphasises that he is constantly working on his recovery.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr, known for his role as Iron Man, won not only on the big screen but also in his personal battle with drug addiction. With the support of his wife, therapy and medication, he successfully overcame his addiction in 2003. Since then, Downey Jr. has remained sober, demonstrating that recovery can be achieved with the right combination of support and professional help.

