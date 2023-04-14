7 uses of lemon peel: life hacks

We are used to throwing away the lemon peel after using the fruit, but in fact, the peel has a wide range of uses. UaPortal wants to share with you useful life hacks for using the lemon peel.

1. Lemon peel improves the appearance of hands

The peel effectively fights age spots or freckles: rub the problem areas of the body with the white part of the lemon peel.

Also, this method will help to whiten the nails.

2. Using lemon peel for house cleaning:

Kitchen disinfection

The peel can be used to clean and disinfect knives, wooden cutting boards, kitchen furniture, and even towels. It can be used to clean the microwave oven and oven.

To prepare a cleaning agent, take the crushed peel of 1 lemon and 0.5 liters of boiling water. Pour boiling water over the peel and pour the mixture into a spray bottle. Any surfaces can be cleaned with the tool.

3. The peel will give the house a pleasant smell

To make an air freshener, take:

- 0.5 l of water

- peel off 2 lemons

– 3 sprigs of fresh rosemary

– 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract (5 ml)

Add chopped lemon peel, rosemary, and vanilla extract to the boiling water. Insist for 10 minutes. Put the cold mixture where you want to flavor it.

4. Protects against insects

To make insects forget the way to your home, put a small amount of crushed bark in boxes or bags made of natural fabric and place them near windows and doors.

5. Zest can be added to baking.

Citrus zest can be a great addition to your favorite baked goods. Add zest to biscuits, cakes, and pies to give a special aroma and taste.

6. With the help of orange peels, you can get rid of the unpleasant smell in the refrigerator. Take an orange peel, sprinkle it with salt, and put it in the refrigerator. In a few hours, the unpleasant smell will be neutralized.

7. Make tropical ice

Grate the peel, and put it in ice molds. Fill with water. The result is original ice with a citrus flavor.

