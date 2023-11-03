5 important facts about water you need to know

Water, the most important and indispensable resource for all living organisms, has unique natural properties.UAportal has prepared an article in which it tells about some facts about water.

Daily video

1. Water and man:

Our body consists of about 70% water, which shows its paramount importance in sustaining life. This percentage varies at different stages of life; for example, newborn babies have an amazing water content of 86%, while elderly people have about 50%. Interestingly, some creatures such as jellyfish are made up of 99% water.

Read also: How to drink more water: five simple habits

2. Water and health:

Water is the carrier of about 80% of all known diseases. Shockingly, the global mortality rate directly related to water related ailments is about 25 million people every year. Maintaining a stable water balance is vital for proper functioning of the cardiovascular system, gastrointestinal tract and nervous system.

3- Dehydration:

Even a slight decrease in hydration can have a devastating effect on the human body. With a loss of as little as 2% of body weight due to water deficiency, a person can experience immediate fatigue, general discomfort, and decreased energy. Anxiety occurs when dehydration reaches 10%, creating a life-threatening condition. The body cannot restore water levels on its own if it has exceeded 12% loss.

4. Consumption:

One person consumes an average of about 60 tons of fluid per year. Historical evidence suggests that during the Middle Ages, families consumed as little as 5 liters of water per day. However, consumption patterns have changed dramatically and now range from 20 liters in Africa to nearly 100 liters in the Americas. Surprisingly, nearly one billion people do not have access to clean drinking water. This shortage has led to about 20 localized conflicts around the world in the last half century and a total of 500 conflicts.

5. Types of Water:

Water exists in different forms and sources. Soil, rain, mineral and other waters make up over a thousand known types of water. Classification is based on criteria such as the distribution of hydrogen isotopes in the water molecule, concentration of salt particles, geographical location and interaction with other components. Finland is famous for its impeccable water quality, followed by Canada and New Zealand.

Recall, earlier we wrote about folk methods that will help to purify water at home.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!