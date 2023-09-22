5 useful properties of soda that you might not know about

UAportal shares the non-obvious but useful properties of baking soda. By following these tips, you can make the most of this versatile product.

Cleaning surfaces

Baking soda is an all-purpose cleaner that can effectively remove stains and odours from a variety of surfaces. For example, to clean the kitchen sink, sprinkle baking soda on a damp sponge and wipe the surface. For stubborn stains, make a paste of baking soda and water and leave it on for a while before cleaning.

Natural toothpaste

Baking soda can be a great alternative to commercial toothpaste because it has natural whitening properties. Soak your toothbrush, dip it in baking soda, and brush your teeth as you normally would. However, baking soda should be used with caution and not as a permanent substitute for regular toothpaste.

Relief from sunburn

Baking soda can help relieve the pain of sunburn. Add a cup of baking soda to a cool bath and immerse the burned part of your body for about 15 minutes.

The alkaline properties of baking soda will help soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. Gently pat the skin dry and apply a moisturiser afterwards.

Natural air freshener

Create a natural baking soda air freshener by filling a small jar with baking soda and adding a few drops of your favourite essential oil. Place the jar in any area of the house that needs freshness, such as the bathroom or closet.

Remove stains from clothes

Use baking soda as a pre-treatment for stubborn stains on clothes. Make a paste of baking soda and water and apply it directly to the stain. Leave it on for a few minutes before washing the item as usual.

