5 minutes - and it's ready: a life hack, how to quickly cook carrots

Boiled carrots are very often an ingredient in salads and snacks. But sometimes there is no time to cook them at all. So that you do not give up your favorite dish due to the lack of boiled carrots, UaPortal has prepared for you a life hack on how to cook it quickly.

Take a small vegetable so that it takes less time to cook. If you only have a large carrot, cut it. Clean the fruit and put it in a plastic bag, pour 80-100 ml. of cold water, tie the bag, and make several slits in the top so that the steam from the water can escape.

Place the carrots in the microwave for 5 minutes at maximum power. Check readiness. If the vegetable is raw, cook for a few more minutes. Carrots are very aromatic and tasty.

