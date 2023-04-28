5 best horror series: they will keep you in suspense for a long time

Horror series is becoming more and more popular over the years, and many fans crave the thrills they give. UAportal has prepared a list of the best horror series to watch from 2010 to 2015.

The Walking Dead

IMDB rating: 8.2

Genre: horror/drama

Country: USA

Duration: 44 min/season, 6 seasons

Year: 2010-2015

Producer: Frank Darabont

The Walking Dead won 2 Emmy Awards and was nominated for 15 more.

The Walking Dead tells the story of a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. They must unite to fight the undead and other people who threaten their survival.

American Horror Story

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Horror / Anthology

Country: USA

Duration: 45 min/episode, 5 seasons

Year: 2011-2015

Producer: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk

"American Horror Story has won 7 Emmy Awards and been nominated for 48 awards.

"American Horror Story is an anthology series that explores different horror themes and storylines in each season. From haunted houses to psychiatric hospitals, each season takes viewers on a terrifying journey into the unknown.

Bates Motel

IMDB rating: 8.2

Genre: horror/drama

Country: USA

Duration: 43 min/episode, 5 seasons

Year: 2013-2017

Producer: Carlton Cuse, Carrie Erin, Anthony Cipriano

The Bates Motel series won 1 Emmy Award and was nominated for 6 others.

"Bates Motel is a prequel to the classic horror movie Psycho. It follows the early years of Norman Bates and his mother as they move to a new town and open a motel. As Norman's mental state deteriorates, the series becomes increasingly dark and disturbing.

Hannibal

IMDB rating: 8.5

Genre: horror/thriller

Country: USA

Duration: 44 min/episode, 3 seasons

Year: 2013-2015

Producer: Brian Fuller, Martha De Laurentiis

"Hannibal was nominated for 3 Emmy Awards and 4 Saturn Awards.

The series tells the story of the relationship between FBI agent Will Graham and forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter. As they work together to investigate serial killers, Will begins to suspect that Hannibal may be more than just a colleague.

Boulevard Fears

IMDB rating: 8.2

Genre: horror/fantasy

Country: USA

Duration: 50 min/episode, 3 seasons

Year: 2014-2016

Producer: John Logan

"Street Horrors" won 2 BAFTA awards and was nominated for 8 others.

"A Streetcar Named Desire" is a gothic horror series that brings together some of the most iconic characters in literature, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and Dracula. The series is set in Victorian London and explores the supernatural underworld of the city and the people who inhabit it.

