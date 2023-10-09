Save a lot on your bills: Experts name the best way to pay less for electricity

With the rising cost of electricity and the threat of possible blackouts due to emergencies that may arise for geopolitical reasons, many people are interested in how to save as much as possible on electricity and how to use it more efficiently. Experts have drawn up a schedule for the optimal use of household appliances to save energy and money.

One of the key factors is to understand the difference between peak and off-peak load on the power grid. During off-peak hours, electricity tariffs may be lower, and this can also help reduce the load on the grid during peak hours, Glavred writes.

The best time to turn on household appliances to save electricity is in the morning and late evening. During this period, the demand for electricity is usually lower, which means that appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers can work more efficiently.

On the other hand, peak hours are between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m., when most people are returning from work and children are getting out of school. During this time, electricity rates can be higher and the grid can experience increased load.

Here are some tips to help you save on electricity:

Use natural light whenever possible and avoid unnecessary use of artificial lighting.

In warm weather, try to use appliances that consume a lot of energy in the late afternoon when the temperature drops to reduce the load on air conditioners.

