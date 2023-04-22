Much cheaper: five products that can replace chicken breast

People need to get the right amount of protein every day. It can be obtained from a number of foods: chicken breast, lentils, legumes, eggs, etc.

However, the disadvantage of chicken breast is its price, which has recently increased significantly. However, there is an alternative that will be no less nutritious but will not hit your wallet as hard.

Wings (turkey and chicken)

Turkey wings, which are quite meaty, are dietary and very healthy meat. They can be baked, boiled, or grilled. However, they should be marinated in spices for at least 30 minutes before any heat treatment.

A cheaper option is also chicken wings, which go well with any side dish, salad, and vegetables.

Chicken thighs

Chicken thighs contain a lot of flesh and little cartilage. Therefore, this purchase is quite profitable. They can be cooked in different ways: grilled or fried, boiled in broth or soup, or baked in the oven.

Beef goulash

Goulash is much cheaper than a piece of beef, although it does not differ in quality or taste buds. It can be used to prepare many dishes, including minced meat for cutlets or casseroles. At the same time, small pieces of meat are suitable for stewing, baking, or gravy.

Mixed minced meat

You can choose any type of meat for mixed minced meat, including the cheapest ones. Many cooks say that the juiciest cutlets are made from inexpensive cuts of meat.

Offal

Offal such as chicken hearts, liver, and tongue will be a great source of protein for our body. They can be stewed, boiled, or made into broth.

