Winter or summer: which tyre is better, and when you need to change it

Did you know the difference between winter and summer tyres for your car? In particular, it is important to change summer and winter tyres in time and vice versa.

This was reported by Pixel. They noted that winter and summer tyres have several differences in their designs and materials, which makes them optimised for different weather conditions.

The main differences are the material, tread and the presence of blades. Winter tyres are made from a softer compound that remains flexible in cold temperatures, have a deeper tread for better grip on snow and ice, and contain lugs for improved traction on smooth roads. Summer tyres, on the other hand, have a harder compound and a shallower tread pattern that is optimised for high temperatures and rainy weather.

But why is it so important to change the tyres on your car on time?

Safety on the road is always a priority. Winter tyres are designed to provide the best possible grip in low temperatures on snow and ice. Summer tyres become hard at low temperatures and reduce grip, which can lead to dangerous situations on the road.

In addition to safety, braking performance is also an important aspect. Winter tyres have a shorter braking distance on snowy and icy roads compared to summer tyres.

The blades found on winter tyres help improve grip on slippery surfaces, making them ideal for winter conditions.

The softness of the material also plays an important role. Winter tyres are made from softer materials that do not harden at low temperatures, unlike summer tyres.

Preventing aquaplaning is another argument in favour of winter tyres. The tread of winter tyres is more effective at removing water and melting snow, reducing the risk of aquaplaning.

It's also worth bearing in mind that the use of winter tyres in cold weather is legally mandatory in some countries and drivers can face fines for not wearing them.

Taking all these factors into account, timely replacement of summer tyres with winter tyres becomes critical for road safety. This can prevent accidents. Don't forget to monitor the temperature and weather conditions and "re-shoe" your car according to the recommendations: it can save your life.

