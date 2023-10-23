Spooky Halloween dessert: marshmallow ghost recipe

If you don't know what dessert to make a Halloween dessert, we can suggest you to make ghost-shaped marshmallows using a recipe from Shuba. Making them is easy and fun

Ingredients:

Wheat flour - 300 g

Butter - 150 g

Chicken egg, yolk - 3 pcs.

Sugar - 130 g

Cocoa powder - 30 g

For marshmallows

Sugar - 200 g

Water - 140 ml

Egg white - 3 pcs.

Gelatin - 8 g

Salt - to taste

For decoration

Chocolate drops - 20 pieces.

Sugar powder - 100 g

Method of preparation:

Mix the sifted flour and butter in a blender and spread the mixture in a mound on a work surface.

Place unsweetened cocoa powder, powdered sugar and beaten egg in the center of the mound. Mix the ingredients and knead until a thick dough comes out. Leave it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Remove the dough from the fridge and roll out the dough to a thickness of 4mm, then cut into 5cm circles. Place them on a baking tray lined with parchment. Bake at 180 C for 10-15 minutes and cool.

For the marshmallows, start by beating the egg whites to peaks. Dissolve the gelatine in 80ml of cold water, mix well and set aside.

Pour the sugar and 60 ml of water into a saucepan and stir with a whisk. Place on the stove and cook until the sugar is dissolved.

Once the sugar has dissolved, bring the mixture to the boil and turn down the heat.

Add the sugar syrup to the melted gelatin and blend with a blender for 8-10 minutes.

Add the sugar-jelly mixture to the whipped whites and mix with a flat spatula. Transfer the mixture into a pastry bag and pipe onto each cookie to make a 4-5cm high slide.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar and use chocolate drops to make eyes. Place in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

