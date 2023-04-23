Eerie Mayan rituals: archaeologists unearth ancient burials in Mexico

During excavations on the territory of the stairs of the temple pyramid of the ancient city of Maya Moral-Reforma in Mexico, researchers from the National Institute of Anthropology and History came across two groups of burials. The city dates back to 662 AD and is located in the Mexican state of Tabasco.

This is reported by HeritageDaily.

Scientists believe that the city successfully traded near the San Pedro Martir River. People have lived there since 300 AD. Its heyday was between 622 and 756, with an area of 215 acres. The city had large squares and pyramidal complexes, and luxurious palaces.

During excavations at Structure 18 in the eastern Moral-Reforma Square, two groups of staircase burials were found. One date from 300 BC, the other from 600 to 900 AD.

The first burial contained up to 12 people who were left in a sitting and lateral right position. The second burial contains up to 13 bodies, some of which were dismembered and decapitated. When studying the skulls, the scientists concluded that the buried people had a high social status. This was determined by the shape of the skulls, which showed signs of artificial deformation.

In the burial from 600 to 900 AD, 567 artifacts were found that served as offerings: jade beads, shells, bone rings, projectile points, dishes, and bone needles.

Given the method and depth of the burial, scientists have concluded that it was a ritual burial - a gift to the deity of the underworld Maya for the consecration of the temple.

