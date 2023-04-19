Residents of Kyiv region saw a powerful flash in the sky: it was probably a satellite (video)

In Kyiv on the evening of April 19, people saw a strong flash in the sky. Local residents also report sounds that resemble explosions.

In addition, the outbreak was also seen in the territory of Kyiv region. The video with the flash was published on the network.

However, immediately after that, an air alert was announced in the capital and Kyiv region. Later, the head of the Kyiv Military Administration, Serhii Popko, said that according to preliminary information, a NASA satellite could fall on the Kyiv region. Although, according to available information, the trajectory of his flight did not pass over the capital of Ukraine.

Video of the day

In turn, the representative of the Air Force of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat said that he could not confirm the fall of the satellite over Kyiv.

Read also: Muromets Park in Kyiv turned into a lake due to flooding

It is assumed that at 9:56 p.m., the fall of the NASA satellite could be observed in the sky, which was accompanied by a powerful green glow.

At 10:30 p.m., a message appeared on the Telegram channel of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, that the flash and explosion were the work of our air defense.

"Don't worry about UFOs. This is our air defense," he wrote but later deleted the post.

It is worth adding that, according to Space, a "dead" NASA spacecraft called RHESSI was supposed to fall to Earth on April 19. It has been idle for the past few years.

We will remind you that in the capital, at the beginning of Shevchenko Boulevard, where a monument to Lenin stood for many years, it is proposed to install a free public toilet.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!