Woman sues hospital that deprived her of 'psychic powers': nearly wins $1 million

This story began when Judith Richardson Haimes decided to undergo a computed tomography procedure at Temple University Hospital. She had her own office where she provided psychic services for a living. In addition, she assisted the local police in solving some crimes.

At the appointment, she warned the radiologist about her allergy to iodine-based dyes, but he still used a little dye.

After the injection, she went into anaphylactic shock and in the following days suffered from persistent nausea, vomiting, rash, hives, and severe headaches. From then on, whenever she tried to concentrate, she would get a headache and eventually had to leave the practice.

Haimes filed a lawsuit, claiming that the doctor's negligence had deprived her of her income and supernatural abilities. After 45 minutes, the jury announced a verdict awarding the woman $600,000 in damages and $388,000 in interest.

The hospital appealed, and a new trial was held, where the judge ruled that the plaintiff's medical expert was not qualified and simply dismissed the case. This decision was later affirmed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Thus, Judith Haimes not only lost the compensation she had almost won, but also did not receive quality medical care.

