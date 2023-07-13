In China, a woman decided to test what would happen to her lips if they were stung by bees. She deliberately attracted bees to her face to test the "life hack."

A video of the woman being stung by bees appeared on social media. Followers admire her courage and laugh at her dangerous act, as she could have had an allergic reaction after the bee sting and it is not known how this "experiment" would have ended.

The video shows that the woman tried an unusual way of lip augmentation, but got an unpredictable reaction. Her upper lip swelled up so much that it was difficult for her to move it.

The media learned that a 29-year-old Chinese woman decided to do this experiment during her trip to Fujian Province.

The short clip gained incredible popularity, gaining more than 10 million views. Many social media users were enthusiastically surprised by the woman's unexpected reaction to the bee sting.

Meanwhile, experts warn that this is a dangerous and not recommended action. A bee sting can cause serious allergic reactions and can be life-threatening in some cases. They urge people not to experiment with their health and to seek professional help for any cosmetic procedures.

