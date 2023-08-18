Yellow plaque on a white sink: how to remove it quickly

Yellow limescale on plumbing is always unpleasant. It's worth remembering that the sooner you start fighting this trouble, the easier it will be to get rid of it.

This was reported by Pixel. They noted that conventional means can be used to combat plaque. For a simple and effective method, you will need baking soda, a sponge, protective gloves and dishwashing detergent.

First, you need to moisten the contaminated surface. Next, mix baking soda and dishwashing detergent in equal proportions. Apply the mixture to the contaminated area and leave it for 10-15 minutes. After that, you can start cleaning using the soft side of the sponge. It is important to rinse the sink with clean water and wipe it with a dry cloth after washing.

If there are traces on the faucet, you should use another method. You can easily remove these traces with a mixture of table vinegar and clean water (1:1 ratio). In particular, you need to wipe the sink with a paper towel.

This method of cleaning will not only help you deal with plumbing deposits but will also make the cleaning process more efficient and faster.

