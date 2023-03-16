Anti-aircraft gunners of the Ukrainian Armed Forces nicely "poured" the occupiers with lead: driving video

The Ukrainian military continues to bring Ukraine's victory closer by pouring the lead on the Russian occupiers. Thus, the anti-aircraft gunners of the 5th Separate Assault Regiment shelled enemy positions.

The driving video was posted on the Facebook page of the 5th Separate Assault Regiment. They added that the video shows the work of anti-aircraft gunners.

The military did not name the direction where the video was taken. However, it is known for certain that the occupiers cannot escape from the Ukrainian defenders.

"Keep the drive boost from the anti-aircraft gunners of the 5th Separate Assault Regiment. The guys are doing a great job," the message says.

Recall that the Ukrainian military forces knocked the "Wagnerites" out of the trenches near Bakhmut. The fighters of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the 92nd Ivan Sirko Separate Mechanized Brigade managed to do this in close combat.

