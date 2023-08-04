A powerful magnetic storm hits the Earth: how many days will it last

On Friday, 4 August, the Earth was shaken by a rather strong magnetic storm. This can lead to a deterioration in health, headaches, and high or low blood pressure.

According to the Meteoagent website, the powerful meteorological impact will last for two days - 4-5 August. The next day, the situation will subside.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Centre, geomagnetic activity was low at the beginning of the month. However, there will be a certain aggravation, and in the middle and end of August, we should expect medium and strong meteorological impacts.

Thus, on 4-5 August, the intensity of the meteorological impact will be 5 points out of 10; on 6 August - 4 points.

Calendar of magnetic storms for August 2023:

weak magnetic storms - 6-11 August.

medium-power magnetic storms - 5 August, 25 August.

strong magnetic storms - 12-13 August, 27-28 August.

What to do to feel better during magnetic storms?

Follow the general recommendations of doctors to improve your condition during magnetic storms:

consume more fluids, except for coffee, alcohol, and energy drinks;

give up cigarettes, hookah and other bad habits,

limit the consumption of fatty, fried and spicy foods,

choose seasonal vegetables and fruits, herbs,

walk more in the fresh air,

ventilate your home often,

choose to go for walks,

reduce stress and conflict,

take a contrast shower before going to bed.

If you have chronic diseases that can be exacerbated during magnetic storms, try not to engage in strenuous physical activity and instead get more rest.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!

