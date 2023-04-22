A six-day magnetic storm will cover the Earth: when exactly

No magnetic storms are expected over the next four days. However, starting April 29, the Earth will be shaken by a six-day meteorological shock.

The strength of the magnetic storm will range from 4 (magnetic disturbance) to 5 (weak storm). This was reported by specialists of the astrometeorological laboratory Tesis. extras.

Read also: It will not be calm until the end of April: when to expect magnetic storms

It is noted that the most dangerous days will be April 26, 27, 28, and 30. The magnetic storm will subside on April 29 and May 1.

Video of the day

According to Meteoagent, which studies solar activity, geomagnetic disturbances are expected to be 2-3 points until April 26. However, on April 26-28, there will be a very powerful three-day magnetic storm with a magnitude of 6.

To feel better on such dangerous days, you need to follow simple rules:

Drink more pure water and herbal/green tea.

Consume less or give up coffee, alcohol, cigarettes, and hookah.

Eat more seasonal vegetables and herbs, and less fried, spicy, and fatty foods.

Take more walks in the fresh air, walk, and play sports.

Ventilate your room regularly.

Avoid stress and conflicts, and be less nervous.

Take a contrast shower before going to bed.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or another qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

See also: Meteorologically sensitive people should beware: when magnetic storms will cover the Earth in April

We remind you that a series of moderate-intensity magnetic storms is expected in April. However, you should be careful on some days when geomagnetic disturbances become more powerful.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!