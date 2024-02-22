President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has registered a draft law in the Verkhovna Rada that will allow for the discharge of conscripts who have served their terms during martial law.

Draft law No. 11035 aims to regulate the discharge of conscripts who have served their terms but could not be demobilized due to martial law.

MP Oleksii Honcharenko wrote on his Telegram channel that the bill could be considered as early as February 23.

The President defined the status of the bill as urgent. It is being considered by the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

The draft law proposes to establish that conscripts whose term of service expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established terms are discharged from military service to the reserve within the timeframe determined by a decree of the head of state.

If the draft law is passed, the government will be instructed to bring its regulations into line and ensure that ministries and other central authorities follow the same procedure.

This will make it possible to discharge conscripts who have served their term and allow recruits to serve.

