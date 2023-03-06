Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting with Valerii Zaluzhny and decided on Bakhmut: map of battles

On Monday, March 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The meeting considered the situation in Bakhmut.

As the press service of the head of state reports, the commanders of the operational-strategic groups of troops reported on the situation in the main directions of the front.

"The members of the Staff reviewed the situation in Bakhmut in particular detail. Assessing the course of the defense operation, the President asked Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny and Commander of the "Khortytsia" Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Syrskyi about further actions in the Bakhmut direction. They spoke in favor of continuing the defense operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut," the statement reads.

The Office of the President notes that during the meeting of the Staff, the parties discussed the supply of weapons and equipment and their distribution to operational directions.

Earlier, military expert, flight instructor, and colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in reserve Roman Svitan commented on the situation in the Bakhmut direction. He noted that the Russian invaders didn't leave their attempts to capture the city. He said that the Ukrainian military was striking the enemy with artillery.

