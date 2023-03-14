Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff on the situation in Bakhmut: what was decided

On March 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. During the meeting, reports on the situation in Bakhmut were heard.

The members of the Staff unanimously supported the further holding and defense of the city. This was reported by the press service of the Presidential Office.

"Having reviewed the course of the defense operation in the Bakhmut sector, all members of the Staff expressed a common position on the further holding and defense of the city of Bakhmut," the statement said.

It is noted that the meeting also analyzed the supply of weapons and ammunition to the defense units on the frontline. The pace and volume of delivery of equipment and weapons from Ukraine's partners and their distribution among the groups of troops were also discussed.

It is worth noting that the situation in the Bakhmut direction has remained tense since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The occupiers have not given up their attempts to capture the city.

According to DeepStateMap, the Russian military has recently managed to surround Bakhmut from several directions, but not to encircle it. Ukrainian defenders are holding the defence heroically.

On March 6, at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, the President asked Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny and Commander of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, Oleksandr Syrskyi, about further actions in the Bakhmut area. They spoke in favor of continuing the defense operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut.

A little later, Zelenskyy said in one of his addresses that the loss of Bakhmut was unacceptable, as the capture of the city would allow the occupiers to advance in other parts of the frontline.

Earlier, the footage about how Ukrainian artillerymen struck the occupiers' dugouts near Bakhmut appeared online.

