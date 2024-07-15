Zelenskyy answered how many Patriots are needed to close the skies over Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the need for Ukraine to acquire additional air defense systems. In his opinion, at least 25 NATO Patriot air defense systems can "completely cover Ukraine" and protect it from Russian missiles.

During a press conference on July 15, the President said: "To completely close Ukraine, according to our military, we need 25 systems. It will be a completely closed sky of Ukraine."

Zelenskyy added that the Patriot system works well against ballistic targets: "It is the main one in this overall system and the most powerful because nothing else works with ballistics."

At the same time, the president did not say how many such systems are already operating in Ukraine. "When there is a decision at the NATO summit on five systems, you realize how serious this contribution is," he added.

The Patriot system is an American anti-aircraft missile system used to intercept and destroy enemy missiles and aircraft. It includes radar, control center, launchers, and interceptor missiles. The system is one of the most modern and effective in the world, making it an important component of the defense strategy for many countries.

Patriot air defense system. Source: presidency.ro

Patriot was developed by Raytheon and first put into service in the United States in 1984. Since then, the system has been constantly modernized to meet new threats. It is capable of simultaneously tracking and destroying multiple targets, making it extremely effective in countering massive attacks.

Ukraine has already received a number of these systems, but more are needed for full protection. Zelenskyy emphasized that international support remains critical to ensuring the country's security in the face of aggression.

