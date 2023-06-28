President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the deployment of the Wagner PMC to Belarus cannot seriously threaten Ukraine. According to him, there are not enough militants for this.

Zelensky said this at a press conference in Kyiv after talks with Polish and Lithuanian Presidents Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nausėda, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"I can't say how much they (Wagner soldiers) will threaten anyone in Belarus, because I believe that this contingent will not be very large," he said.

The President added that many Wagner members were killed by the Ukrainian military, that's why during Prigozhin's raid on Moscow, their number was relatively small.

Zelensky recalled that according to the Ukrainian military, the situation in the north of the country is "unchanged and controlled" and that a repeat of invasion is impossible.

As a reminder, on June 23, the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevhen Prigozhin, accused the Russian regular army of a missile attack on the rear camps of his mercenaries. On June 24, Prigozhin's militants seized administrative buildings in Rostov and moved to Voronezh. Prigozhin promised that Wagner's men would reach Moscow and take over.

In an address to Russians on June 24, the Russian president said that the actions of the Wagnerites were aimed at dividing society.

After unsuccessful attempts to reach Moscow, Prigozhin said he was stopping his militants and taking them to field camps, while the leader of the Wagner PMC himself was moving to Belarus, as he had agreed with Alexander Lukashenko.

