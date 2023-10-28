Healthy fall food: a recipe for creamy broccoli soup

This soup recipe from Shuba will be great to savor on cold fall evenings. Not only is it hearty, but it's also healthy.

Ingredients:

Water - 2.2 liters

Chicken fillet - 700 g

Broccoli - 400 g

Cauliflower - 400 g

Sour cream 20% - 200 g

Onion - 200 g

Salt - to taste

Smoked paprika - 2 tsp.

Turmeric - 1 tsp.

Ground coriander - 1 tsp.

Ground black pepper - 0.5 tsp.

Herbs - 10 g

Method of preparation:

1. Cut the fillets into small pieces, put them in a saucepan, pour water and put on the fire. Bring to a boil periodically skimming off the foam.

2. Separate broccoli and cauliflower into florets and put them into the pot. Salt, add spices, stir and simmer for 25-30 minutes over medium heat.

3. At the end, add sour cream and chopped herbs.

