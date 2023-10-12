Gourmet breakfast: How to combine instant coffee and ice cream

Coffee ice cream is a real culinary delight for anyone who loves coffee and has decided to try it in a cold dessert. This recipe is perfect for both coffee lovers and ice cream lovers.

All you need is a few affordable ingredients and a desire to enjoy this exquisite taste, writes Tabloid Volyn. You can also make a glazed coffee for this dessert, for which you just need to add ice cream to the drink.

Read also: 5 bad habits of coffee lovers that can shorten their lives

If you want a fattier ice cream, add eggs instead of cornstarch to help achieve a higher density. Otherwise, this recipe is perfect for those who prefer less fatty ice cream.

Ingredients:

450 ml of milk;

2-3 tablespoons of instant coffee;

150 g of sugar;

2 teaspoons of cornstarch;

2 eggs.

Preparation:

Start by mixing all the ingredients until smooth. Add milk, instant coffee, sugar, cornstarch, and eggs. Mix the whole mass thoroughly to avoid lumps. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly. It is important to avoid boiling so as not to change the structure of the ice cream. Bring to homogeneity and turn off the stove. Let the mixture cool at room temperature and then put it in the freezer. Wait until it is very cold, but not completely frozen. In another bowl, whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Add the chilled mixture and mix thoroughly. Then transfer the mixture to a tray and place it in the freezer. For 1-1.5 hours, remove the ice cream tray every 15-20 minutes and stir with a spoon or spatula. This will help to avoid the formation of ice crystals. After 4-5 times of stirring, the ice cream can be blended to destroy any residual ice crystals, if any. Don't be surprised if the ice cream decreases slightly in volume and air bubbles appear afterwards - this is normal. In the last step, leave the ice cream in the freezer for several hours or even overnight. Before serving, remove the ice cream from the freezer and leave it on the table for 15 minutes. After that, you can easily form beautiful ice cream balls with an ice cream scoop.

We have already written about what foods should not be added to coffee.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!