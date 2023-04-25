Payment card protection from fraudsters: what information is prohibited to disclose

Fraudsters are very inventive and come up with new schemes to steal money every time. The most popular fraud is probably the one that involves the elicitation of personal data from bank cardholders.

To avoid falling for the scams that can debit your bank card, you need to follow a few simple security rules. The main one is not to provide anyone with unnecessary information about your payment card details.

What information should not be disclosed:

When and by whom the bank card was issued, its validity period.

PIN code of the card - learn it by heart and change it periodically.

CVV2 code of the payment card. You must not disclose it to anyone, even if you receive a call from a bank representative or law enforcement officer.

To prevent fraudsters from using your funds, set a daily limit on cash withdrawals from your payment card. This will limit the withdrawal of large amounts.

Sign up for an SMS notification service for all card account transactions. Only then will you be able to track transactions and react in time in case of fraudulent actions with your card.

Never use someone else's phone to log in to your Mobile Banking Personal Area.

When shopping online, always refuse to allow online stores to store your card details on their websites or applications. If you have lost your card, immediately log in to online banking and block the card, or do so by visiting a bank branch.

As a reminder, the police in Ukraine have once again warned Ukrainians about fraudsters who are cheating people out of their money. Law enforcers urged to be vigilant and not to disclose personal data to strangers.

