Soak your jeans in this solution before washing to prevent them from fading

After several washes, your favorite jeans may lose their brightness and color saturation. But there's a simple life hack that will help you avoid this problem, and it doesn't require significant spending.

To preserve the color of your jeans after washing, use a special tool at hand. Express magazine writes about this useful trick.

For an effective life hack, you need ordinary table vinegar and table salt. Just soak your jeans in a solution of these ingredients before putting them in the washing machine. This will help fix the dye to the fabric and slow down fading.

In addition, it is recommended to turn dark jeans inside out before washing and use a color preservative. It is better to wash dark-colored items together at a low temperature.

