Lamellar water is a liquid product with healing properties that easily penetrates the hair cuticle and repairs damaged areas. The formula of the product contains active ingredients, amino acids and conditioning agents that "fill in" damaged areas, giving hair shine.

This was reported by lady.tochka.net.

Read also: 5 tips for nourishing the scalp in the fall if your hair starts to fall out actively

What types of hair is it suitable for

Lamellar is especially useful for dry and damaged hair. It is also suitable for owners of curly and porous hair.

How to use lamellar water?

Wash your hair with shampoo, rinse it as usual and gently squeeze out excess moisture. Apply the lamellar water to your hair according to the instructions.

Use the product two to three times a week.

We have already written about how to dry your hair properly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!