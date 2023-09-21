Slow down aging and improve appearance: what foods women over 50 should eat

To stay healthy, look younger and feel good, it is important to pay attention to your diet. Experts recommend including foods rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamins and minerals in your diet. This is especially true for women over 50.

Nine healthy foods for women over 50 that help maintain health and a younger look:

Nuts

Nuts, in particular almonds and Brazil nuts, contain phenols and the mineral selenium, which maintain skin firmness and elasticity. The antioxidants in nuts help reduce the signs of aging, while the healthy omega-3 fats help reduce body fat.

Grapes

Red grapes are rich in resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant with anti-aging properties. It contributes to longevity and improved physical health.

Fish

Sea fish provides healthy fatty acids that support skin health and have a positive effect on the heart and brain.

Oatmeal

Whole grain oatmeal lowers bad cholesterol, improves digestion and provides the body with manganese, which is essential for the skin.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain lycopene, an antioxidant that protects against UV radiation and promotes healthy skin.

Blueberries

Blueberries, with the highest level of antioxidants among fruits and vegetables, help protect the skin from the signs of aging.

Apples

Apples contain vitamin C, which promotes collagen synthesis and maintains healthy skin.

Carrots

Carrots are rich in vitamin A, which helps prevent skin aging and improves overall health.

Avocado

Avocados restore collagen and contain healthy unsaturated fats that are good for the heart and eyesight.

