Chief Sergeant of the 47th Mechanized Brigade "Magura" Valerii Markus told about the successes of the fighters at the front and revealed some details of how our defenders have to fight for every meter of land.

Markus posted the video on Facebook. He says that yesterday "Magur's" fighters took the enemy's "hard position" and had to stay in a tight trench all night to defend themselves for further offensive.

"The trench is narrow and covered with the corpses of f*ckers. We tried to take turns sleeping and resting. And, in fact, we literally slept on the corpses. I can tell you, it was soft. Now we are literally getting ready for the next assault. We are going to crawl to the enemy in two groups and, God willing, take them by surprise," said Valeriy Markus.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, responded to his post. Under Marcus' video, he wrote: "Valerii! Get dressed and come on! Or i'll show you".

Marcus replied to Zaluzhny that he could not disobey the Commander-in-Chief. "Yes, sir," he commented on his superior's "threat."

Ukrainians in the comments under Marcus's post wished him and his team victories and to remain unharmed. They also noted Zaluzhny's care for our soldiers.

Here is how they commented on the words of the Commander-in-Chief addressed to Marcus:

"A fair order."

"And a helmet is a must"

"Valeriy Zaluzhnyi shows a real father care! Respect to you guys!"

"Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, I will not see anything better))))"

"Thank you all for protecting Ukraine"

"Valeriy Zaluzhny, thank you for what you do."

Earlier, Marcus reported how Ukrainian defenders used a drone to track down Russian militants hiding in a dugout and neutralized them with a precision missile. They then eliminated enemy tanks traveling through Ukrainian territory.

