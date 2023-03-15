Heal wounds and get rid of acne: unusual ways to use laundry soap

Laundry soap is a versatile cleaner for a variety of surfaces, but its use is not limited to cleaning at home. It is a product with many useful properties that can help in different situations. In this article, we will look at unusual ways of using laundry soap.

Soap helps to heal pet bites . First, you should let the blood drain, and then apply gauze soaked in a solution of laundry soap and bandage it for an hour. This trick will help bites heal faster and reduce the risk of infection. But remember, if you are attacked by a stray animal, you must immediately seek medical attention.

Laundry soap against acne. The effect is based on the alkaline properties of soap. Once every two weeks, you can lather your hands with laundry soap and rub your face with a little foam while washing. It will dry the skin and destroy the bacteria on the surface. But after this procedure, it is better to moisturize the skin.

Cleaning ovens from the smell of food . If you don't like it when the smell of food remains in ovens, then laundry soap can be a lifesaver for you. You can rub the soap on a sponge and then thoroughly wipe the surfaces of the inside of the oven. This will help you get rid of the unpleasant odor.

Cleaning carpets. If you have carpets at home, then you know how difficult it is to get stains out of them. Laundry soap can help you with this. Just dissolve some soap in warm water and apply it to the stain. Then, rub the soap thoroughly into the fabric with a sponge, let it sit for a while, and then rinse with water.

Cleaning makeup brushes . Makeup brushes can accumulate a lot of dirt and bacteria, which can cause skin rashes. But you don't need to buy special products to clean them, laundry soap will do just as well. Just rub the brush on the soap and then rinse thoroughly with water. This will help you keep your brushes clean.

Wall stains remover. If there are stains on the wall from a pen or the soles of shoes, then laundry soap will help you with this. Dissolve a little soap in warm water and apply it to the stain. Rub the soap thoroughly into the wall with a sponge. Then rinse with water and dry the wall.

Calluses remover . If you had to walk in uncomfortable shoes for a long time and calluses appeared, try diluting a small bar of soap in a basin or foot bath and place your feet there. The soap and water will help to cope with calluses and even treat heel spurs.

A remedy for the prevention of acute respiratory viral infections and flu. Some doctors in the USSR recommended rinsing the nose with soapy water to treat these diseases. To do this, you had to smear your finger in laundry soap and transfer the product to your nose. This method, although it seems strange, can be effective in reducing the risk of contracting the virus.

An effective antifungal agent . If you notice fungus on your toenails, don't rush to the pharmacy. Try this tip first, which was still used in the Soviet Union. Take a small bar of laundry soap, put it in water, and dip your feet in it. The resulting solution will prevent and treat fungal diseases.

Pest repellent. Laundry soap is useful not only in everyday life but also in the garden. A solution of laundry soap can be used as a remedy for aphids and other pests on plants. Just spray the solution on the leaves and don't worry about possible harm to the plants, laundry soap will not harm them.

