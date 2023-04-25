Takes a minimum of time: a recipe for lemon cookies with white chocolate

The sweet taste of white chocolate is perfectly emphasized by the light lemon sourness. This dessert will not take you long to prepare but will give you maximum pleasure.

Ingredients:

- Lemon - 1 piece;

- Butter - 180 g;

- White sugar - 170 g;

- Brown sugar - 100 g;

- Eggs - 2 pieces;

- Vanilla extract - 1½ tsp;

-Flour - 330 g;

- Baking powder - 2 tsp;

-Salt - ¾ tsp;

- White chocolate - 200 g.

Method of preparation:

1․ Grate the lemon zest on a grater. You should get 2 teaspoons. Squeeze in 1½ tablespoons of lemon juice.

2․ Preheat the oven to 175 °C. Line a baking sheet with baking paper or grease it with butter.

3․Melt the butter and add the white and brown sugar, stir, and wait for the mixture to cool.

4․ Add the eggs, vanilla, and lemon juice to the butter-sugar mixture and mix. Add the flour, zest, baking powder, and salt and knead the dough.

5․ Chop the chocolate and add it to the dough. Make small balls of dough and place them on a baking sheet, not too close together.

6․ Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

