Zakharova names new goals of the war in Ukraine: 'our guys are dying for the freedom of Africa' (video)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has made a splash with a new statement about the war in Ukraine. She named the new goals of the so-called "Special Military Operation" as the freedom of Africa.

During a speech to an African delegation at the Russia-Africa summit, Zakharova said that Russian soldiers are dying in Ukraine "for the freedom of Africa and all people on the planet." She also stated that there is no "Russian-Ukrainian" conflict.

Video of the day

Here is a verbatim quote from her speech: "Don't you see that our guys are giving their lives, not just talking, but defending with their lives the right not only of the African continent, but of all people on our planet to be free."

Read also: Zakharova issued an inadequate statement about Ukrainians: "they want a president like Putin" (video)

She then added: "When I hear about some 'Russian-Ukrainian conflict', I want to scream, because there is no conflict. There is no conflict, it never existed."

According to Zakharova, Russia and Ukraine left the Soviet Union as two sovereign countries and "had no claims."

"We signed all the agreements, Crimea has always been Russian from the point of view of the population that was there. There were no people there who did not speak their native Russian and did not associate themselves with Russian history. There were no such people. Because basically this population was connected with the Black Sea Fleet," she continued to assure.

Zakharova then added: "For thirty years, there has not been a single conference, a single statement where Russia would have raised the question of claims or the hypothetical possibility of returning Crimea."

Earlier, we reported that the Russian Defense Ministry and propagandists made cynical statements after the massive rock et attack on Odesa.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!