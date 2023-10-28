A preparation that will save a lot of time: How to prepare sauerkraut leaves for stuffed cabbage soups

Sauerkraut for winter is prepared in many forms, but one popular option is whole cabbage sauerkraut cobs, which will be useful in the winter for making stuffed cabbage and other dishes.

TheLime offers a simple recipe for this preparation, which can be used in the cold season and save time on preparation.

Ingredients:

Cabbage - 3 cabbages (approximately 4200 g)

Water - 1 liter

Salt - 1 tablespoon with the top

Preparation:

Start by heating up the water. Then pour 1 liter of water . In a large pot and place on the stove. Pick the cabbage from the damaged outer leaves, then carefully cut out the kale. Inserting the knife deep into the pith, remove as many leaves as possible. Lower the prepared cabbage into the boiling water. If all the cabbages do not fit at once, place them one at a time. Cover the pot with a lid and cook until the cabbage leaves are soft. There is no need to keep them in boiling water for long. Lay the cooled cabbage leaves out on a table, removing the hard part of each leaf and then cut the leaves in half. Leave the small leaves whole. Put the cut cabbage leaves in a three-liter jar. Take three or four leaves each, roll them into a tube and place them in the jar. To prepare the brine, dissolve a tablespoon of salt in a liter of slightly warm water. Pour the resulting solution into the jar with cabbage leaves. Put the jar on a plate, cover with an inverted kapron lid and leave at room temperature for 5-6 days. Twice a day pierce with a fork to let the air out. When the cabbage fermented, tightly close the lid and store in the cellar or basement.

