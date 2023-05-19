Mysterious artichoke: what to cook from a strange fruit

Artichoke is a perennial plant that has edible buds. It is a low-calorie product, which makes it attractive to people who are watching their diet. Artichokes are also known for their special taste and texture.

Artichokes can be cooked in the same way as potatoes - boiled, fried, stewed, baked. If you haven't done so before, we suggest you try cooking this product according to simple recipes.

Boiled artichoke buds. To do this, cut off the top of the artichoke, remove the outer hard leaves, and then place them in boiling salted water for about 20-30 minutes. You can check the readiness of the artichoke by trying to pull out one outer leaf - it should come off easily. After cooking, the artichoke can be used as a main dish or as an addition to other dishes.

Baking - Before baking, remove the top and outer hard leaves from the artichoke buds and place them in a baking dish. Lightly drizzle with olive oil, salt and season to your liking. Bake the artichokes in the oven at 180-200°C for 30-40 minutes or until they are soft and golden.

Frying: Artichokes can also be roasted. This is a sumptuous dish where artichokes are dipped in a broken egg or batter and then fried in heated oil until golden brown.

Artichokes are often used in dishes such as salads, pizzas, pasta, various sauces and many others. They have many valuable nutritional properties and are considered healthy.

