Hand itched: American man wins $200,000 in lottery because he remembered his mother's superstition

Donald Pittman was on his way to work when his arm suddenly itched. He remembered how his mother had often said that this could be a sign of unexpected wealth. Deciding to try his luck, he stuck his hand in his pocket and bought a lottery ticket, which turned out to be a winner.

Read also: Spanish resident wins the lottery after a fortune teller told him so

Donald Pittman, a resident of Newport, North Carolina, USA, won the top prize of $200,000 in the lottery. In his story about the victory, the man admitted that he managed to purchase the winning ticket thanks to his mother's superstitions. The story was published by the Daily Star.

Pittman says that his mother always told him that if his hand itches, he should put it in his pocket. She believes that this can lead to unexpected financial prosperity.

Video of the day

After Donald's hand itched, he put it in his pocket and decided to go to the establishment to buy a lottery ticket called Ruby Red 7.

"I was on my way to work and didn't initially intend to stop to buy a ticket. However, when my hand itched, I remembered my mother's advice. She was always right, wasn't she?" said Pittman.

The man scraped the protective layer off the ticket and discovered that he won $200,000. Pittman returned to the store to have the cashier confirm his winnings. He then sent a photo of the ticket to his wife, who responded with questions.

"I asked her to check the number, but then we ran out of messages, so I called her," Pittman explained.

The American noted that he will put most of the winnings into savings. Besides, Donald intends to buy a new off-road motorbike.

Earlier, the Belgian national lottery announced that a Ukrainian refugee who fled the war won 500,000 euros ($540,000) using a scratch card.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!