Why tie garlic stems in a knot: life hacks from gardeners

If you've noticed garlic stemps tied up in someone's garden, you've probably wondered why they do it. The fact is that experienced gardeners are trying to increase the yield of garlic in this way. As you know, the formation of garlic cloves occurs simultaneously with the development of the stemps. However, in summer, nutrients flow from the stemps to the roots of the garlic. Therefore, the leaves dry out quickly and the garlic cloves develop poorly.

However, in garlic, this process is rather slow. Tying the stems can speed up this process.

When to tie garlic leaves

Garlic stalks should be tied 4-5 days before harvesting, and several factors indicate the right time for harvest. These indicators include the yellowing of the ends of the garlic stalks, the cracking of the husks of the inflorescences, the straightening of the shoots at the tops, the unwinding of the spirals, the bursting of the seed capsules, or when the shoots start bending downward.

Once the garlic stalks start showing signs of dryness, it is important to tie them in a knot. By doing this, the stalks stop growing and cease to take up nutrients required for bulb growth. This allows the nutrients to be directed solely to the bulb, resulting in a juicier and larger garlic bulb.

Since garlic leaves can cause cuts, it is advisable to wear gardening gloves while handling them. Begin by making an angled cut, leaving approximately 3 cm from the top of the stalk. Avoid cutting off the shoots, as this can damage the bulb. To remove the garlic shoots, you will need sharp scissors, a knife, or a small pruner. After cutting, sprinkle the cut area with ash or lime to prevent infection from entering the garlic bulb.

Finally, tie the stalks in a knot. Simply gather a few stalks, twist them together, and tie a secure knot.

