Why freeze milk in ice cube trays: a useful life hack

Ice cube trays are commonly used to freeze water, but they can also be used for other purposes, such as freezing milk. This unexpected way of storing milk can have several advantages.

One of the main advantages of freezing milk is that it significantly extends its shelf life. Opened milk can only be stored for a few days in the refrigerator, and leftovers often have to be thrown away. However, if you freeze milk in ice cube trays, its shelf life is significantly extended. This allows you to use the milk more efficiently without worrying about it spoiling quickly.

Frozen milk in ice cube trays is also very convenient if you like to drink coffee with milk. In the morning rush, it is sometimes difficult to calculate the amount of milk and it is possible to pour too much, which disrupts the balance and taste of your favorite drink.

The use of ice cube trays allows you to freeze milk in a specific portion, making it more accurate and convenient. You can easily add the right amount of milk to your coffee without worrying about the wrong proportion.

In addition, the frozen milk from the ice cube trays will quickly cool your coffee. You won't have to wait for the milk to cool down anymore, as it will be ready to use when you add it to your hot drink. This will allow you to enjoy your cup of coffee without waiting too long.

