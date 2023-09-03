Why soak nuts and how to do it right: useful tips

To make nuts tastier and better absorbed by the body, it is important to soak them beforehand.

Ukrainian nutritionist Daria Romanovska spoke about this in a commentary for the Shuba culinary website. According to her, soaking nuts improves their taste and makes the product cleaner.

"You will notice that soaked walnuts do not have such a pronounced bitter taste. This is because soaking removes tannins, and the nut becomes softer and more oily," the publication says.

In addition, the water removes more dirt, so it turns brown after 20 minutes. After a few hours, most of the dust, residues and tannins from the walnut skin are absorbed into the water and the nut tastes better.

An additional advantage of this procedure is the fact the nuts begin to sprout, which increases their nutritional value.

"The water removes antinutrients from the nuts that can affect the gastrointestinal tract, causing bloating and discomfort," the expert emphasises.

The nuts can be left from 20 minutes to 12 hours in a glass container with water, which should be covered with an airtight lid and refrigerated overnight. It is important to avoid soaking nuts in plastic containers.

