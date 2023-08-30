Why add starch to window cleaning solution: tips for housewives

With the arrival of autumn days and less natural light, it is important to keep your home bright and warm. Did you know that clean windows can improve the lighting in your home?

Pixel has shared the secret of how to get rid of streaks on windows and make them shiny using ordinary starch.

To prevent the sun's rays from getting inside, make sure that the surface of the windows is properly clean. This will help to avoid dim lighting in your room. It is important to get rid of stains and marks from window cleaning.

Instead of using expensive window cleaners that often leave streaks, housewives are advised to use an effective and affordable alternative, which is starch. This product does an excellent job of removing dirt that sticks to the glass. To achieve the best results, follow the simple instructions:

Dissolve a tablespoon of starch in one litre of warm water. Use this solution to clean your windows by applying it to the glass and rubbing it with a soft cloth.

At the end of the procedure, clean the windows with a microfibre cloth dipped in clean water. This will help to get rid of the frost and residual moisture. You will have clean and shiny windows.

