Why add salt and soda to the laundry detergent: life hacks

Choosing the right detergent and adding additional ingredients can significantly improve the quality of your laundry and save money. In particular, salt and soda can be added to the powder during washing.

This was reported by Pixel.Powder is a key component that determines the results of washing. It is important to pay attention to the quality and composition of the product. A high-quality powder will not only get rid of stains and odors, but also protect the fabric's structure.

Read also: Why you shouldn't wash clothes in hot water

How to improve the quality of the powder during washing with:

Salts: This is a simple but effective way to ensure a better quality wash. Add a small amount of salt (about a spoonful) to the powder or to the drum. The results will be noticeably better and your clothes will retain their vibrancy and softness.

Video of the day

Baking soda: Add baking soda to the drum in the ratio of up to a third of a glass. It will not only help to get rid of unpleasant odors, but also effectively remove stubborn stains.

It is important to note that the use of additional components may require additional rinsing or the selection of certain washing modes depending on the type of fabric.

Remember that by choosing a quality detergent and adding simple ingredients, you can achieve impressive washing results, preserve the colors and structure of your clothes, and save money on expensive detergent.

As a reminder, we have already written how much detergent to put in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!