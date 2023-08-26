Why rub lemon on the shower walls once a week: an unexpected life hack

The walls and doors of the shower enclosure become covered with limescale and soap scum quickly. To prevent this, you need to clean your shower in time.

You don't need to use harsh chemicals to clean shower doors and walls. The tools that are in every kitchen will help.

According to Sante, you can use dishwashing detergent. This classic dishwashing method will also help to clean the doors and walls of the shower. Simply dampen a sponge with dishwashing liquid and gently rub the surface. You can also use lukewarm water for rinsing.

You can also try vinegar, which is a powerful natural remedy for removing limescales and stains. To enhance its effect, you can add lemon juice to it.

Here's how to use white vinegar to clean your shower enclosure:

Pour the vinegar into a spray bottle o dip a microfibre cloth in it. Rub the walls of the shower enclosure. Leave it on for a few minutes. Rinse with clean water.

Citric acid is also an effective cleaning and shine agent.

Here's how to use lemon to clean your shower enclosure:

Cut the lemon in half. Rub the halves of the lemon on the walls of the shower enclosure. Wipe the walls with a damp cloth. Dry with a dry cloth. These simple life hacks will help you to clean your shower door and walls quickly and easily.

Sante magazine reports that if you rub lemon on the shower door and walls once a week, limescale and soap scum will not threaten the glass surfaces.

Here's a budget remedy that will help you clean soap stains in your shower stall.

